National Bankshares Cuts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$53.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enbridge to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.82.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at C$52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.28. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$46.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.69.

About Enbridge

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$13.22 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

