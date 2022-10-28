National Bankshares Lowers Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$18.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.00 on Monday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.34 and a 1-year high of C$22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$523.45 million and a PE ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.38.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 4.36%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

