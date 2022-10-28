National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54 to $0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million to $465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.19 million. National Instruments also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.68 EPS.

National Instruments Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.89. 883,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,888. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Instruments from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,779.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $438,050. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.