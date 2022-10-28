NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.46.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 1,336,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 37.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

