Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Volume Tops $271.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.39 million and $271.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00136437 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00250835 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020358 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000354 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,722,765 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

