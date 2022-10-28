Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.08%.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Navient

Several research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Navient by 187.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 91,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Navient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at $2,028,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.