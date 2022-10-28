Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.08%.
NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Navient by 187.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 91,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Navient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at $2,028,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.
