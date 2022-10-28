NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,986 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,085,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.87. 134,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,118. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

