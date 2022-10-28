NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,327 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.1% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $6.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.98. 539,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,327. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $259.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

