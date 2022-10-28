NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,317. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.06.

