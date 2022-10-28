NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,023 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 905.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $187.61. 21,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,185. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.