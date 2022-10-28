NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 68,585 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,585 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. 71,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,537. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.