NEM Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEM has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. NEM has a market cap of $359.42 million and $6.04 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEM Profile

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

