Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target Cut to €54.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($56.12) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTOIY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €50.00 ($51.02) to €57.00 ($58.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €51.00 ($52.04) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.