New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 61,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 138,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
New Found Gold Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.
About New Found Gold
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Found Gold (NFGFF)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.