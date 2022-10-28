New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Down 56.6% in October

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the September 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

New York City REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of New York City REIT stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,161. New York City REIT has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Institutional Trading of New York City REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in New York City REIT by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in New York City REIT by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in New York City REIT by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

