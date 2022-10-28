NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $85.48

Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.48 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 67.50 ($0.82). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 69.70 ($0.84), with a volume of 647,960 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.39) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NewRiver REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71. The company has a market capitalization of £215.88 million and a P/E ratio of 3,485.00.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.