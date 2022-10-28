NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Guggenheim

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.60.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.47 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

