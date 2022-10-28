Nexum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,339.00 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $44,339.00 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,384.70 or 0.30880677 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012061 BTC.

About Nexum

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.