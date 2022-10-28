Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Up 971.7% in October

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 971.7% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,945. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Nickel Creek Platinum alerts:

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project that consists of 711 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 13,279 hectares and 91 quartz mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,371 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.