Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Up 971.7% in October

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 971.7% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,945. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile
