Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY) Shares Down 11.6%

Nifco Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIFCY – Get Rating) traded down 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Nifco Inc manufactures and sells industrial plastic parts and components in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, and Europe. It offers automotive parts and components for use in fuel, engine, exterior, interiors, and electric powertrain. The company also offers household equipment, such as drawer closers, push latches, earthquake-proof latches, and door dampers; consumer electronics/office automation products that include dampers, free-stop hinges, magnet latches, and push latches; and fashion/sport products, such as side release buckles, cord locks, and other buckles.

