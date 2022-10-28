NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.28. 229,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,404,943. The company has a market capitalization of $144.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

