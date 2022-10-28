Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,357. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.50 and its 200-day moving average is $251.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.58.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

