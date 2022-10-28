Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 43.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,922,000 after purchasing an additional 300,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $89,309,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS traded up $6.02 on Friday, reaching $295.21. 6,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

