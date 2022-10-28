Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells $236,250.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nikola Stock Down 2.2 %

NKLA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,275,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 376.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 218.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 106.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKLA. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.