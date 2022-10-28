Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells $236,250.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Nikola Stock Down 2.2 %
NKLA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,275,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on NKLA. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
