Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Down 40.8% in October

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the September 30th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nippon Steel Price Performance

Shares of Nippon Steel stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Nippon Steel has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

