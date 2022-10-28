Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nomura Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NMR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,778. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

In other Nomura news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 21.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 41.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 1.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 228,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 6.2% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 69.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

