Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.00.
Noranda Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Noranda Income Fund stock opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.00 million and a P/E ratio of 0.49. Noranda Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.27.
About Noranda Income Fund
