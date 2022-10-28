Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.00.

Shares of Noranda Income Fund stock opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.00 million and a P/E ratio of 0.49. Noranda Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.27.

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

