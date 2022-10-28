Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $223.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

