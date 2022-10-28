Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $243.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NSC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.05.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.81. 17,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after buying an additional 470,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

