Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.05.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

NSC stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.54.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after buying an additional 470,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

