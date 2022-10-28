North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOA. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

TSE NOA opened at C$17.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.31. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$472.85 million and a PE ratio of 10.81.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.3699998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.34 per share, with a total value of C$273,976.13. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,976.13. In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.34 per share, with a total value of C$273,976.13. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,976.13. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,500 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,245,570 shares in the company, valued at C$31,033,777.40. Over the last three months, insiders bought 327,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,274.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

