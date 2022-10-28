NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 192 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.46.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $535.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $537.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

