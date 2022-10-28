NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 3,863 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

