NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $156.76 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average of $165.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.47% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

