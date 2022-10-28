NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,503,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $127,048,000 after purchasing an additional 210,752 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 52,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 72,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 88,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VZ opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

