NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after acquiring an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $242.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

