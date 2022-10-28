NorthRock Partners LLC Has $632,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9 %

KMB opened at $121.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.