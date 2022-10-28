NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $119,783,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $126.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $129.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

