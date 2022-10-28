NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $271.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.96.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

