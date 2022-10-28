NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 3,583 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,146,791 shares of company stock valued at $296,629,712. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.