NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the September 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVACW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. NorthView Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in NorthView Acquisition by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter.

About NorthView Acquisition

NorthView Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on target businesses in the healthcare sector. The company was incorporated 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

