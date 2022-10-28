Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.66. 1,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,789. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $501.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

