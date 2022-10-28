Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.14. 6,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,954. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.