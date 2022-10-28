Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,494 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $29,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Lam Research by 224.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.15 and its 200-day moving average is $444.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

