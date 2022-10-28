Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,888 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $55,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

MDY stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $435.04. 26,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,279. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

