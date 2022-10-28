Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $33.21 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.65% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $33,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,244,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after buying an additional 258,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.74. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,939. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.40. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.