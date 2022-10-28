Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 39,572 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,572 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.66% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $39,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $139,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

