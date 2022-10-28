NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.12. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 6,560,237 shares.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.47.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. Analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jeffrey Kunin sold 291,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $46,618.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.