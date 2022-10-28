Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUV. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,856. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

