Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as low as $7.57. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 99,437 shares.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
