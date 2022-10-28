Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as low as $7.57. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 99,437 shares.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

